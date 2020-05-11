Jiddu Krishnamurti Quotes: Inspirational Words of Wisdom by Indian Philosopher That Will Change the Way You Think

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote (File Image)

Jiddu Krishnamurti widely regarded as one of the greatest global thinkers, was a man not bound by nationality, caste, religion or any sect. He lived a free soul wandering around the world, spreading his teachings and clamoured for a movement that will bring about a change in the psyche of every individual. Jiddu Krishnamurti’s interests included meditation, human relationships, the nature of mind and society. Annie Beasant guided him as a youngster who saw massive potential in him as a world teacher. The great philosopher believed human need to break the bonds of conditioned minds, which severely limit their thinking. As we celebrate his 125th birth anniversary, we look back at some of the most memorable Jiddu Krishnamurti quotes that will remain etched in our memories forever.

Born on May 11 in a small town of Madanapalle in Madras Presidency, Jiddu Krishnamurti had an early encounter with the Theosophical Society in Adyar, Madras. A ten-year private tuition in Europe sees the start of his public speaking discourse. In 1928, he resigned from the Theosophical Society though, and his talks and publication started to be managed by Star Publishing Trust and later Krishnamurti Writings Inc. His talks included concerns of everyday lives, the violence and corruption prevalent in modern society, the burden that comes up with fear and anger. When he spoke, he could explain to his audience with exquisite vigour the subtle working of human minds and why meditation and spirituality should be our way of life.

Jiddu Krishnamurti spoke like a friend and deeply touched millions of lives around the world until his death to pancreatic cancer in 1986. He interacted with several religious leaders like the Dalai Lama, and some of these interactions were later published as chapters in his books. At the Feet of Master, The First and Last Freedom, Freedom of the Known and Krishnamurti’ Journal remain his wondrous works. On his birth anniversary, we take a look at his defining quotes which generate a wide range of thoughts in human minds.

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote: “Freedom From the Desire for an Answer Is Essential to the Understanding of a Problem.”

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote: “It Is No Measure of Health to Be Well Adjusted to a Profoundly Sick Society.”

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote: “We All Want to Be Famous People, and the Moment We Want to Be Something We Are No Longer Free.”

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote: “I Maintain That Truth Is a Pathless Land, and You Cannot Approach It by Any Path Whatsoever, by Any Religion, by Any Sect.”

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote: “Tradition Becomes Our Security, and When the Mind Is Secure It Is in Decay.”

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote: “When One Loses the Deep Intimate Relationship With Nature, Then Temples, Mosques and Churches Become Important.”

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote: “The End Is the Beginning of All Things, Suppressed and Hidden, Awaiting to Be Released Through the Rhythm of Pain and Pleasure.”

Jiddu Krishnamurti Quote: “The Constant Assertion of Belief Is an Indication of Fear.”

Jiddu Krishnamurti left a legacy behind him in the form of public talks, writings, discussions and conversations with television and radio network which will continue to inspire the coming generations to have a rational approach towards life.