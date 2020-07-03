The work from home situation has made everyone download video-conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet. As people hold regular video meetings, a new application has been launched by Reliance called JioMeet. With the growing sentiment among the audience for vocal for local and made in India products, Reliance has introduced its HD video conferencing app. But the design of the application is so similar to Zoom that netizens have started calling out to them. #Zoom has begun trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes compared to JioMeet, many calling the later a copied homework!

JioMeet app can have up to 100 participants at once & there are no invites or codes needed to start a video call. Each meeting has a password set by the host. It is already available on the PlayStore for download. The interface is very similar to Microsoft Zoom which has grown immensely popular in the last few months. Zoom meetings have become so common that even they have been made into memes and jokes. But the competitor JioMeet taking on Zoom has given another angle for netizens to joke about.

Check Funny Memes on Zoom and JioMeet:

#JioMeet: Hey, can I copy your homework?#Zoom: Sure, just make it look different so it doesn't seem like you copied me. JioMeet: pic.twitter.com/piwbcTx1OZ — Utkarsh Talwar (@YouuTeee) July 3, 2020

Clearly, the applications do look just like one another. For those who are growing tired of zoom, maybe a little change as we get used to the whole working from home scenario.

