Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime has a huge number of followers. The ongoing show manages to remain on the top spot among its desi fans on social media. With the web series, is a hilarious set of funny memes and jokes that are have gone crazy viral. Internet is flooded with hilarious memes already, and then, Divyendu Sharma, aka, Munna said the name Lalit— well adding the cuss word with it. Desi Twitterati cannot get enough of the scene, and all they are talking about at the moment is Lalit, obviously. From making memes on friends they know named as Lalit to fans reactions on the scene, social media is having a field day. Not only Twitter, but Lalit funny memes and jokes are also on all the social media platforms, and they have gone crazy viral.

The Amazon hit web series, Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles. Most of the actors have appeared in the memes, and the character of Divyenndu Sharma—Munna never gave any lesser moments for the netizens to make hilarious reactions. Be it ahead of the show the first night of its release, Mirzapur 2 sure earned a lot of attention on the internet. So, when he used the cuss word with Lalit, it was quite expected for fans to create memes. But anyone hardly imagined that it would become such a sensation on the internet, especially those named Lalit. We are sorry Lalits, but the memes are hilarious AF!

Netizens are tagging the people they know named Lalit with the funny memes. The jokes even hilariously display how Lalits are feeling at the moment, as they are now another great victim of Mirzapur 2 followers. In this article, we bring you some of the amusing reactions on social media.

After watching Mirzapur me to my Friend name "Lalit" whenever we meet Me to my mind : no bro.. not this time.. don't say.. don't say Me Lalit pic.twitter.com/kNZXEYDjCG — Kartikay kaushik (@Kartikay_27) October 29, 2020

When you are watching Mirzapur with your friends but your name is Lalit pic.twitter.com/ugAlHX8G2r — Ak saifi (@anassai50086962) October 26, 2020

Me and the boys looking at our friend Lalit while watching Mirzapur Season 2: pic.twitter.com/G8oAxolo4Q — Harsh (@Bhand_Engineer) October 27, 2020

When one of your friends name is 'LALIT' #Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/LvEp6ypGfZ — Memersaala (@memersaala_) October 26, 2020

My friend Lalit watching after Mirzapur season 2 pic.twitter.com/f88l4egfZk — Krishna Prajapati (@Krishna99499162) October 29, 2020

When you are a die hard Mirzapur fan but your name is 'Lalit' pic.twitter.com/rj6Qk2Z0lY — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) October 28, 2020

When you're waiting for #Mirzapur from past 2 years and you saw the #Mirzapur2 but your name is LALIT 😪 pic.twitter.com/muAJ6fN9MN — INDIयन Critics 🚩 (@indi_critics) October 28, 2020

Girls after watching Mirzapur, When they see their ex whose name was Lalit. Girls be like : pic.twitter.com/uvVCrQJW8a — Vishvam Trivedi (@TrivediVishvam) October 27, 2020

After Seeing Mirzapur S2 and hearing one of the greatest song on Lalit. My Friend Lalit Be like: pic.twitter.com/olocQ345bY — TheMemeFathers (@thememefathers) October 28, 2020

Boys named lalit to mirzapur makers: pic.twitter.com/zdvFqNVijq — Nickknation🍀 (@Nick17625403) October 27, 2020

Lalit memes are the latest jokes from the hit series. With great suspense from the action, crime thriller series comes greater reactions, and we eagerly wait for more. But for now, condolences to all the Lalits, meme lovers just got a great template to make more jokes!

