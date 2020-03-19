Thursday Throwback! When a Young Anil Kapoor and Lucky Ali Played Step-Brothers in a Sanjeev Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar Film (Photo Credit: Dailymotion)

Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, for whom age only matters when adding candles to the cake. Lucky Ali is a popular singer, whose indi-pop songs were chartbusters, who also tried his luck with acting. But not many know that these two actors have their beginnings in the art of histrionics together, and have even appeared in a film together, that marked the debut of one of them. 'We Will Talk Later', Anil Kapoor Tells Nephew Arjun Kapoor As The Latter Imitates Him On TV (Read Tweet).

That film was Hamare Tumhare, the 1979 film that was directed by Umesh Mehra. The movie starred Sanjeev Kumar and Rakhee Gulzar in the lead, and is about two elderly single parents, who decide to get married after they are affected by rumours that they are having an affair. This marriage doesn't go down well with their respective sets of kids. Hamare Tumhare share some similarities with another film, Khatta Meetha, that came a year back.

Anil Kapoor, who was then only known as producer Surinder Kapoor's son, made his acting debut with the film. He played Raakhee's son, along with Prem Kishen. Lucky Ali, the son of popular actor and comedian the late Mehmood (who also had a role in the film), plays one of Sanjeev Kumar's sons. His elder brother, Pucky Ali also plays his brother in the film, along with Rakesh Bedi. He had previously acted in films like Kitaab and Ginny Aur Johnny. Lucky Ali Birthday Special: 10 Melodious Songs Sung by the Birthday Boy That Deserve a Place in Your Tracklist.

Anil Kapoor did smaller roles in films like Ek Baar Kaho, Hum Paanch and Shakti (where he played Amitabh Bachchan's son), before making his lead role debut, first with the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham and later in Bollywood in Woh Saat Din.

Lucky Ali, meanwhile did more acting gigs in the '80s in films and shows like Trikaal, Bharat Ek Khoj and Katha Sagar. He then took a long break to pursue a more successful career in music, before returning to acting with the 2002 film Kaante.