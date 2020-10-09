The Internet has presented us with some of the weirdest food combinations so far. While you may think makki ki roti with maggi or kurkure milkshake is the worst, here comes something you didn't even think about. This one is a "chai paratha spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar-laced parhatta". How did that sound to you? While some fell flat for the dish, not everyone praised chai ice cream and paratha mix. As pictures of the dish went viral, Twitterati looked divided in their opinion. Owais Siddiqui, a Twitter user tweeted pictures of the reimagined version of the ice cream with parathas. Oranges in Maggi Noodles? Picture of This Weird Food Combination is Wanting Netizens to Throw Up in Disgust!

Seems Owais made a cone from the paratha and put the masala chai ice cream scoops in it. The post has gone viral on social media and has over 3,800 likes and more than 469 retweets. While one of them wrote, "I think this is creative and would eat this." And another wrote, "No thanks! I would prefer a cutting chai at a shack instead!" As many put their argument on why they like it, others said that they didn't agree to it saying they preferred their cup of tea to be left alone and a scoop of ice cream in a separate bowl. What The Fudge! Chocolate Fudge Samosa Served in Pav With Chocolate Sauce Has Unimpressed Netizens (Watch Viral Video)

Masala Chai Ice Cream With Sugar-Laced Paratha!

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

HAHAHA!

@Yash296Ys finally fav breakfast item is now also on dessert menu after dinner — srijan (@srij4n) October 8, 2020

There Comes a Supporter:

This looks great Owaisoo, ignore the haters quote tweeting and point scoring — Sonya Rehman #JusticeForJunaidHafeez (@gigglypundit) October 9, 2020

HAHAHA!

No. No. No. No. This is wrong. Totally totally wrong. You can't. Paratha and ice cream don't mix. No. Never. Kabhi nahin. Pakki katti!!! — Suparna Sharma (@SuparnaSharma) October 9, 2020

Then Comes a Little Appreciation!

This looks and sounds and probably tastes AMAZING 👏👏👏 — Unum (@meloncleveland) October 9, 2020

Point to be Noted!

Didn't it like....Idk topple down or something....Roll banate samay andar ke fillings sab nikal jaate hai....Yeh log ice cream- BABA RE BABA — Trisha ⁷ (@yeontanmanager) October 9, 2020

Too Many Screams Can be Heard:

This screams same energy as ice cream samosa ASTAGFIRULLAH — Ep§ha♡ (@Cutienakuul12) October 9, 2020

A No Again:

This paratha is really sad looking. And combination is a big no 🙅🏻‍♀️ — Shaz Malik (@shaz_Insafiyan) October 8, 2020

And as the discussion continued, Owais commented saying, "Oh there's absolutely no comparison, of course. It's not meant to replace the chai we love and adore. I was just being adventurous in my home kitchen. And as it turns out, its incredibly delicious in ice cream form too!" While someone commented, "this looks terrible but chai flavoured ice cream exists omg." And a person appreciated saying, "honestly sounds fire! experiment more and sell what turns out great."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).