Michigan Priest Who Sprayed Holy Water Using Toy Squirt Gun to Maintain Social Distancing During Easter Goes Viral NOW! Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter Along With Praises For Father Tim Pelc

Amid the pandemic, a priest in Michigan, US used a creative way to maintain social distancing while spraying holy water on the churchgoers. This unique way included using a toy squirt gun to spray the holy water while also practising social distancing. A picture of the priest using a toy gun to bless people with holy water went viral on social media. In the photos, you can see Father Tim Pelc's "socially distanced services" wearing a mask and using a squirt gun in Detroit. Catholic Priest Sprays Holy Water From Squirt Gun in a Unique Way to Maintain Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

These pictures have received a lot of praises, people applauded the father for being responsible with his services amid the time of crisis. However, netizens have made funny memes and jokes. People are photoshopping these pictures and the results are hilarious. The picture, however, isn't recent and was first shared by St Ambrose Parish on Facebook back in April. During Holy Week, the priest practised this safe way amid the coronavirus pandemic to bless people during the Easter season.

The priest found a way to continue a tradition of blessing Easter baskets despite the pandemic. One photo shows Pelc standing behind a car with its hatchback door up, shooting water at a basket of flowers. Soon Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes using the viral pic. Check out some of the best ones:

Sinners and quarantine breakers get excommunicated from life. pic.twitter.com/9c9NWE7vC9 — lonefirewarrior (@lonefirewarrior) May 16, 2020

In the name of the father, son & Holy Spirit — I bless you! pic.twitter.com/9IyEbcEVAU — H҉U҉N҉T҉E҉R҉ wears a mask (@_BakedFaith) May 16, 2020

The church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously, Pelc said. Parishioners have tied blue ribbons on trees at the church for each person who has died of COVID-19 in Michigan.