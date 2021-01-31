Myntra logo controversy has gone far and wild. A complaint was lodged at the Mumbai Cyber police alleging the brand’s logo was “offensive and insulting to women.” The e-commerce fashion giant eventually tweaked its logo. The controversy did ruffle the company’s feathers a bit, but it all did not rest here. The internet was extremely divided, with some supporting the claim, others were simply not convinced. What ensued was a meme fest on Twitter with the hashtag #MyntraLogo, and they are hilarious. From the absurdity of the situation to the very noticeable tweak to the brand’s logo, netizens cannot stop making funny jokes and sharing hilarious reactions with the whole drama.

Naaz Patel, who is associated with Avesta Foundation NGO, filed the complaint and alleged the company’s logo depicts a naked woman. She demanded the removal of the Myntra logo. Following criticisms, the Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant agreed to change the company’s logo. Social media users were quick to point out that the interpretation of logos lie in the eyes of the beholder. Some even sarcastically compared the situation with other brands, whose logos too many be perceived as offensive.

Myntra finally tweaked its logo. Social media users started a meme fest on Twitter by sharing jokes and hilarious reactions poking fun at the bizarre situation. Whether you are in for the debate or not, you can surely share a laugh over its absurdity.

The world before The world after change in change in myntra's logo myntra's logo #MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/qikUUOiGs0 — Sarthak Singh Rathore (@Sarthak34445335) January 30, 2021

Me trying to find the difference between the new and old Myntra logo : pic.twitter.com/MZxBPRSrib — Nandita🐼 (@wtf_nandita) January 31, 2021

*People are discussing about the Myntra logo and here I am the one who says... pic.twitter.com/2FS4OTXhJF — Bymistake (@bymistake_memes) January 31, 2021

Pseudo Feminists after realizing that there is 'Men' in Myntra's pronunciation- pic.twitter.com/8UDpH4wEm9 — AaYuu (@A_BrahminGirlll) January 31, 2021

Myntra has changed its logo. Meanwhile the old Logo!!#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/7CJsaf9h4G — Zuzer Pardawala (@zuzerpardawala) January 30, 2021

that one woman when she saw the myntra logo pic.twitter.com/omrvK9MKk9 — a (@painpilled) January 31, 2021

*After Logo controversy of Myntra ... People be like :- pic.twitter.com/tnlt3tWMoe — @Bhi Sharma😎 (@Cjacksparrow_5) January 31, 2021

The memes are hilarious AF! Was the previous logo, or was this an unwarranted issue? Meanwhile, the logo is being changed on the website, app and even Myntra’s packaging material.

