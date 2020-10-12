The financial capital city of India, Mumbai faced major power outage across the city. While this might be quite common for many regions in the country, electricity failure in the city caused quite a chaos. And the fact that not some parts of the city still do not have power, it has created major disrupt. Minutes of the outage, social media were flooded with memes and jokes along with #Powercut, #Mumbai, #NaviMumbai and many more. While parts of Mumbai has got its power supply back, the struggle for the rest of the city is on. With no power, there is no WiFi, and some people are also experiencing network issues which was the final option to get things done for WFH. It seems like Mumbaikars’ Monday Blues are getting tougher. In this article, check out the funny memes and jokes displaying how WFH, online classes and Netflix hit are on pause with the disruption in electricity and phone network.

Large parts of Mumbai and its suburban areas face widespread power outage because of “TATA’s incoming electric supply failure.” The electricity was not there for more than an hour. While parts of the city were restored with the power supply, other places still do not have the electricity yet. With no WiFi and electricity, life can be quite unprecedented, especially during a lockdown. In addition, some are also experiencing trouble with phone data. The blackout led to hilarious posts from netizens as the grid failure created inconvenience for Mumbaikars.

With the Monday blues getting heavier, netizens put on their creative best to jokingly highlight how WFH employees, students and those accustomed to power cuts would react with delight. Check out some of the funniest posts on Twitter as Mumbaikars continue to struggle with their phone network, even after at some places, electricity is restored.

Check Tweets:

LOL

Yes Please

Who Else?

Hahaha

Struggle is Real

From WiFi to Mobile Data

Silence Please

Some Realised the Value of a Fan

Fan is More Important Than WiFi

The power outage in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was caused to a grid failure due to the incoming electricity supply from TATA power. It even halted the train services in the western line. The Maharashtra government reported that it is restoring power in phases so as not to trip the grid again.

