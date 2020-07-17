Junaid Shah, the doppelganger of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor from Jammu and Kashmir has died due to cardiac arrest as per JandK Headlines. He passed away at his home in Ellahi Bagh Srinagar on Friday. As per previous reports, the Bollywood actor's doppelganger would have been in his late twenties or early thirties. The look-alike was quite popular on social media platforms for his looks that immediately reminded people of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor's late father Rishi Kapoor had once tweeted about Junaid Shah with pictures of both of them. This Fitness Enthusiast Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Doppelganger and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm (View Post)

Pictures of Junaid Khan used to be often shared on Twitter and Instagram leaving people confused if at all he was the real Ranbir Kapoor. His resemblance to the popular actor was initially noticed by his friends at the age of 17. He studied at Delhi Public School and pursued further education at IIPM. Junaid wanted to do modelling after his studies. His social media handles show him posing for cameras in which he completely resembles the actor, in fact, he can be mistaken for Ranbir Kapoor. Junaid used to often dress up like Ranbir Kapoor's characters from his movie. He was referred to as 'Junaid Shah D Upcoming RK' by people who knew him.

Ranbir Kapoor Look-Alike, Junaid Shah Dies of Cardiac Arrest:

Ranbir Kapoor’s Kashmir Lookalike Junaid Shah Dies Of Cardiac Arrest. pic.twitter.com/YXD4iJXLvU — JandK Headlines (@jandkheadlines) July 17, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor's late father Rishi Kapoor had once tweeted about Junaid Shah with pictures of both of them.

Here's Rishi Kapoor's Tweet on Junaid Shah:

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Junaid Shah During a Photo Shoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junaid Shah (@junaid_shah_rk) on Jul 10, 2018 at 8:10am PDT

Junaid Was Often Mistaken for Ranbir Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junaid Shah (@junaid_shah_rk) on Jun 4, 2018 at 8:03am PDT

It was said that Junaid was quite popular in Kashmir among his friends for his popular looks. People often identified him as Ranbir Kapoor's look-alike. He came to limelight in 2014 after pictures of Junaid was shared widely on social media. Soon, media reported him as Ranbir Kapoor's look-alike who often confused his fans. While Ranbir Kapoor had quite some of them who looked like the actor, Junaid often stood out as the one who was a perfect replica of him. Rest in Peace, Junaid, we hope your family gets enough courage to get through this tough situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).