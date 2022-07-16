Seoul, July 16: Global K-Pop band BTS, has always been the talk of the town for their music and enjoys a very massive fan following on an international level. Throwback to the time when the band made their debut, Kim Seokjin aka Jin, the eldest member of BTS got involved in a controversy about a condom. BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES: From Smoking to Posting Shirtless Selfies, Incidents That Left V Fans and ARMY Riled Up!

In a viral picture, shared by Jin himself, the singer could be seen having his meal inside his dormitory, as per reports the picture was from his cooking tutorials, but the BTS army, even back then with their eagle eyes, spotted an XL size condom behind him and instantly the pictures became the talk of the K-Town and social media. BTS J-Hope Poses in NSFW Condom-Printed Shirt! That's It. That's the Post.

Viral Picture of Jin That Sparked Condom Controversy (File Image)

The BTS Army and netizens back then mocked the band and their key member Jin for his picture. Big Hit Entertainment, the South Korean entertainment company, in an official statement, stated that the king-sized condom is nothing but a gift from a BTS fan.

Closer Look at The 'Condom' in Viral Pic (File Image)

After their big debut in 2013, with the single ‘No More Dream’, there was no looking back for the band and they gathered a lot of appreciation for their performance. As a token of love, fans showered the band members with good wishes and gifts.

Post that the BTS-ARMY was created, which includes fans from all over the world. Meanwhile, BTS recently announced a break from all their hectic schedules and will be focusing on their solo projects for a while.

BTS consists of 7 members – RM, Jin, Suga, J. Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok – with Rm as their leader.