The COVID-19 pandemic may have put lives to a standstill, but netizens sure find ways to spread some joy on the internet amid the stressful situation. With vaccines rolled out and on trials in countries being headlined, something caught the netizens’ eye! It’s the scientist behind the ‘Mix and Match’ UK Covid vaccine trial. The UK is reportedly conducting a study to investigate volunteers' immune response if they are inoculated with two different COVID vaccines. But more than the concept of ‘mix and match,’ it is the man behind the study—Professor Matthew Snape who has caught the attention of people. Yes, that’s the name of a wizard from Harry Potter books, you reckon?

Sharing your name with a famous fictional character can be fascinating and best if you share a similar career. The Oxford vaccine researcher, Professor Matthew Snape, has the same surname as Harry Potter’s most controversial antagonist. Right now, he is running the crucial vaccine trial in the UK. When the British media began to cover the vaccine trial, Harry Potter fans were quick to point out Snape’s name. They sure can’t keep calm and the tweets on Hogwarts’ ‘Potions Master,’ have gone viral.

The fictional Professor Snape is a so-called ‘half-blood’ wizard and the Potions Master in Harry Potter series by JK Rowling. Meanwhile, the real-life Professor Snape is the chief investigator in charge of what’s known as the ‘mix and match’ trial. He is an Associate Professor in General Paediatrics and Vaccinology at the Oxford Vaccine Group. As the namesake went viral, the University of Oxford tweeted a clarification noting that Professor Matthew Snape is not a ‘Dark Arts’ professor. But Harry Potter fans kept fixating on the professor’s name.

University of Oxford Clarifying About Professor Snape

It seems that our Professor Snape is trending... We'd like to confirm our Snape is NOT a 'Dark Arts' professor. He mostly works in paediatrics and vaccinology, and on the #OxfordVaccine. He's also a lot friendlier 😅. pic.twitter.com/5uAOMJa4uN — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) April 14, 2021

But Harry Potter Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Professor Snape leading the study on mix and match vaccine usage in the UK. No I’m not joking. That’s 100% facts. — #SexyQueenNamjooDay 제렐 (@gerelleyyy) April 14, 2021

People Take Great Comfort!

I take great comfort that Professor Snape is in charge of the rollout of mix and match vaccines #safehands#halfbloodprince — Jon Male (@JonjMale) April 14, 2021

LOL!

Someone doing a "mix and match" COVID vaccine test is named Professor Snape. Not to worry people, he may seem like a real jerk on the outside, but inside, he's a brave soul who's only looking out for us 😀#COVID19 #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/xLGxG3LoqE — Kee The Drummer From Fife (@DrummerFromFife) April 14, 2021

Slytherin House Is On the News

BREAKING: Professor Snape back to teaching potions. No word yet on how Slytherin house is taking the news. https://t.co/7ypQipSUap — kdx 🇪🇺 💙 (@kwskydiver) April 14, 2021

Aww!

I know I'm late to this party, and I feel sorry for the guy but... Knowing Associate Professor Snape is in charge of the "mix and match" vaccine trial made me smile pic.twitter.com/Wrogk8jPMz — Pharma Darren (He/Him) (@Pharmacistdaz) April 14, 2021

Professor Snape Is Alive

Professor Snape is alive Voldemort attack didn’t work, his currently leading the UK covid mix and match vaccine trials https://t.co/3SSzxXUmlk pic.twitter.com/I13aSezhby — Jake Coare (@JakeCoare14) April 14, 2021

COVID Potion Trial

There are people wandering around a lab addressing a PROFESSOR SNAPE who happens to be leading the covid potion trial! THIS IS THE BEST. https://t.co/uyPSyJzncC — Drumbledore 🥁 (@Torchels) April 14, 2021

So, it turns out that Snape is alive! Keeping the jokes and similarities aside, the ‘mix and match’ trial is reportedly expanding to include new volunteer test subjects and is expected to last for about a year.

