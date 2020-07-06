Shravan or Saawan marks the fifth Hindu month in the Nanakshahi calendar. The first day of the month is considered auspicious and is celebrated with prayers and other festivities. People of the Hindu community fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva on this day. The Shravan month also marks the beginning of Chaturmas or the auspicious period of four months. And as we celebrate Shravan 2020, people have taken to Twitter with wishes and messages celebrating the day. In India, Sawan also marks the start of the monsoon season. Happy Shravan wishes are being shared widely on Twitter. You can check our list of Saawan Somwar 2020 wishes and messages and send it your loved ones on this auspicious day. Sawan Somvar Vrat 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Shravan Greetings And Messages to Wish During The Auspicious Month.

Shravan starts on July 6 and will end on August 3. All the Mondays which fall during the month of Shravan are celebrated as Shravan Somwaar vrat. On these days, devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. We have compiled a list of Happy Sawan wishes that are trending on Twitter. Many are also sharing photos of Lord Shiva as God is worshipped on this day. Happy Shravan 2020 Wishes With Sawan Somwar HD Images: Celebrate Holy Monday Fasting With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Instagram Stories, SMS and Greetings.

According to mythological legends relating to the festival, when the lords and the demons participated in the Samudra Manthan, they drew a pot filled with venom. As none of them wanted it, Lord Shiva drank the whole to help the world which would have otherwise destroyed the Earth. It is believed that Goddess Parvati held his neck tight to stop the venom from entering his body, which made his body blue colour. Hence, as gratitude, people offer water from the holy river Ganga to heal Lord Shiva. We wish you a Happy Shravan or Saawan!

