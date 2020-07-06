Shravan or Saawan marks the fifth Hindu month in the Nanakshahi calendar. The first day of the month is considered auspicious and is celebrated with prayers and other festivities. People of the Hindu community fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva on this day. The Shravan month also marks the beginning of Chaturmas or the auspicious period of four months. And as we celebrate Shravan 2020, people have taken to Twitter with wishes and messages celebrating the day. In India, Sawan also marks the start of the monsoon season. Happy Shravan wishes are being shared widely on Twitter. You can check our list of Saawan Somwar 2020 wishes and messages and send it your loved ones on this auspicious day. Sawan Somvar Vrat 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Shravan Greetings And Messages to Wish During The Auspicious Month.

Shravan starts on July 6 and will end on August 3. All the Mondays which fall during the month of Shravan are celebrated as Shravan Somwaar vrat. On these days, devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. We have compiled a list of Happy Sawan wishes that are trending on Twitter. Many are also sharing photos of Lord Shiva as God is worshipped on this day. Happy Shravan 2020 Wishes With Sawan Somwar HD Images: Celebrate Holy Monday Fasting With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Instagram Stories, SMS and Greetings.

Happy Shravan 2020!

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy sawan ! 🙏🏻#हर_हर_महादेव#सावन pic.twitter.com/PCMNHnQuIo — Team SCB डालचन्द सैनी TVB 💯 💯% FB (@SainiDal) July 6, 2020

Happy Sawan 2020!

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy Sawan!#हर_हर_महादेव pic.twitter.com/AtVTulfg2f — Brain Technosys (@Braintechnosys) July 6, 2020

May The Blessings Be With You!

@BJP4India Happy Sawan 2020! As this month starts may Lord Shiva give you the strength to cross every hurdle in your life and also bless you with good health and prosperity. — Jawahar kumar (@jawaharkumar2) July 6, 2020

Happy Sawan Somwar!

#सावन_सोमवार May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan! Har Har Mahadev ❤️🤗#हर_हर_महादेव — Zeelu Patel (@ZeeluPatel_) July 6, 2020

Happy Sawan Somwar 2020!

Happy Wishes to You All!

#सावन_सोमवार May Lord Shiva bless you with success, happiness, peace and prosperity this Sawan. Happy Sawan! #हर_हर_महादेव pic.twitter.com/OOauckSMvG — NIKHIL KUMAR SHARMA (@NIKHILK46536181) July 6, 2020

Happy Festive Season!

Lord shiva the strongest god with innocence. He always gives me positive energy. He is almighty ,omnipresent, omniscient #_Shiva 🙏🏻🙏🏻🕉️ Wishing everyone a very happy Sawan#हर_हर_महादेव pic.twitter.com/WmFr69VjbB — Puran Singh Shahpura (@PuranShahpura) July 6, 2020

Happy Sawan Month!

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to you. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan! pic.twitter.com/XKpLp0bYd2 — Pramod Pandey (@PramodP75787823) July 6, 2020

According to mythological legends relating to the festival, when the lords and the demons participated in the Samudra Manthan, they drew a pot filled with venom. As none of them wanted it, Lord Shiva drank the whole to help the world which would have otherwise destroyed the Earth. It is believed that Goddess Parvati held his neck tight to stop the venom from entering his body, which made his body blue colour. Hence, as gratitude, people offer water from the holy river Ganga to heal Lord Shiva. We wish you a Happy Shravan or Saawan!

