Have you downloaded the Signal messaging app? If that's a yes, then we have another question, are you using it regularly? After WhatsApp introduced its new privacy policy, a lot of people shifted to using Telegram and Signal as alternatives. But as many have installed Signal, they are not really using the messaging application as expected. This has become the target of funny memes and jokes online as everyone has downloaded it but no one's using it. A couple of days ago, the messaging app went down following millions of people rushing to download it. However, the buzz seems to have died down.

Right after WhatsApp introduced its privacy policy, a lot of concerns came up about user's data. The Facebook-owned messaging application is doing all that it can to retain the users, even delaying their policy further. However, users seem to have found an alternative in Signal, but have they really? Not everyone has shifted to Signal, and although it guarantees more secure and private messaging, there are a lot of features still missing. With Hike messenger also shutting down, people bid an emotional goodbye to the sticker chat. So Signal App is emerging as an alternative, but are people really using it? The memes suggest otherwise. How to Download Stickers on Signal App? Know Steps to Get WhatsApp-Like Animated Emojis on Latest Messaging App.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Signal App:

Decorative Purposes

Signal app is downloaded and unused, almost in everyone's phone. pic.twitter.com/mR4iPNdTvW — ASHEEM (@a4asheem) January 18, 2021

HAHAH

Sitting Lonely

Signal app in in everyone's Phone : pic.twitter.com/ueSViN18Kn — atul_verma (@atulcasm) January 18, 2021

LOL

Signal app lying unused in phone after being downloaded pic.twitter.com/83y4N6Xi59 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 18, 2021

Forgetting It

Everyone after downloading Signal app pic.twitter.com/TiAj61FizK — One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@VVMparody) January 18, 2021

Kaafi Hai

signal app in our phone be like: pic.twitter.com/paqTJxoG1U — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) January 18, 2021

Phone Storage Be Like...

When you download Signal App and still use WhatsApp.. Phone storage be like: pic.twitter.com/nYkI4LDojl — DamnBro❄️ (@DamnBhrata) January 19, 2021

Signal App has been a target of memes and jokes in the past week as well, but this time the memes are on how no one is really using the app. Well, can you relate? If yes, then don't forget to share these memes and jokes online, on the Signal app.

