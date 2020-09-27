The coronavirus pandemic continues. Although countries are lifting lockdowns and putting important restrictions in place, the pandemic did not yet end. But some people seem to think otherwise. In the UK, the Borris Johnson government has imposed new guidelines which include early closing of restaurants, bars and pubs. According to this revised restrictions, certain businesses like restaurants and pubs must close between 10 pm, and 5 am (GMT) and must operate table service only. The 10 pm curfew turfed crowds onto streets. Videos and pictures posted on social media show how huge crowds spill out of pubs and gather for an ‘impromptu party’ at the UK streets followed by new COVID-19 restrictions. No social distancing, and some are even spotted not wearing a mask.

According to reports, revellers were seen downing pints on empty roads in Soho, London. Again, a huge queue of people was also captured forming outside Tesco Express in Portsmouth, Hampshire, as they opted to keep the night going. Crowds were also captured gathering at the popular Harbourside area in Bristol, on the streets of night-life hotspot Newcastle. In Oxford Circus, in Central London, the streets were packed with people, largely not wearing masks, who decided to hold an ‘impromptu street party’ to keep the party going. Wuhan Nightlife Returns to Normal! Nightclubs Packed With People Wearing No Masks or Practising No Social Distancing as COVID-19 Epicentre Reports No New Cases.

Journalist, Charlie Haynes shared a video on Twitter that show chattering crowds filled onto the roads and enjoying the night, disobeying social distancing guidelines. Another journalist, Tom Harwood, also shared pictures of packed Tube stations as revellers headed home at the same time. UK Government’s COVID-19 Watchlist Expands From 58 to 92 Areas; London Mayor Sadiq Khan Wants Stringent Curbs.

Watch Video of Brits Enjoying 'Impromptu Party'

Day two of a 10pm curfew: Oxford Circus has turned into an impromptu party pic.twitter.com/YTCVdf3GAl — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) September 25, 2020

Here's Another Video:

It really is packed here pic.twitter.com/eWVVTMFSdS — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) September 25, 2020

Time to Go Back Home!

I see the Government’s ridiculous curfew continues to go swimmingly. Closing time last night on the Piccadilly line 👇 pic.twitter.com/aCPYrG1LTI — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) September 26, 2020

The 10 pm curfew is one of a number of guidelines which came into force recently. The new restrictions are introduced to contain the further spread of COVID-19. London has been made an “area of concern,” with all the 33 boroughs put on the national COVID-19 watchlist.

