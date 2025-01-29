In a shocking piece of news, four people, including popular Tamil YouTuber Divya Kallachi, were arrested for allegedly sexually harassing children in Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. The complaint was registered by a woman named Chithra, who is a social activist. It was mentioned in the complaint that Divya Kallachi, along with a person named Karthi, allegedly forced a minor to perform sexual acts and recorded it to later threaten them with it. Telugu YouTuber Prasad Behara Arrested for Sexually Harassing Web Series Co-Star on Set, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Remand.

Tamil Content Creator Divya Kallachi Arrested in Minor Sexual Harassment Case

A complaint was filed by social activist Chitra at the Chennai Director General of Police's (DGP) office. According to Zee News, Speaking at a press conference at the Chennai Press Club, Chitra stated that she runs a foundation called Makkal Parvay Education Foundation and a YouTube channel named Makkal Parvay. She alleged that Divya not only sexually abused minors but also robbed her of INR 2.5 lakh. Chitra further revealed that after filing the complaint, she received threats from Divya and her associates.

Tamil YouTuber Arrested for Child Abuse and Extortion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennaiist 1M (@chennaiist)

A case was registered by the Virudhunaga District Child Welfare Officer against Divya Kallachi, Karthi, Anand and Chitra under four sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The social activist had also revealed that Divya allegedly sent pornographic videos of minors to multiple WhatsApp groups. Kerala Sexual Harassment Case: SIT Probing Alleged Sexual Abuse of Dalit Minor Girl Arrests 42 People So Far in Connection With Matter.

Divya Kallachi gained popularity on social media for her unusual acts. She used to regularly post content claiming that a man named Karthi had cheated on her instantly making her a viral sensation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).