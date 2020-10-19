TamilRockers has reportedly been banned and netizens are clearly upset with this progress. Well, at least the ones who relied on this piracy website for all the torrent links of new releases. The site that was more like a nightmare for the producers was a one-stop destination for all the piracy links. It was known for making movie torrent links available to its users within hours or sometimes days after its release. Netizens are currently churning out memes and jokes over the banning of this website and some of these reactions are damn hilarious.

Twitter is currently flooded with memes and funny jokes as Twitterati make others aware of this 'harsh' reality. Check them out. Khaali Peeli Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday’s Film Is the New Victim of Piracy?

Peaky Blinders Fans Will Get This

#tamilrockers get some rest ♥️ "Come back is always stronger than the setback" pic.twitter.com/rzG2uYbLWa — Sherlock🎩 (@Shiva29034832) October 19, 2020

Your Fans Will Miss You

For the Ones Who Wondered 'Ab Mera Kya Hoga'

Lol, No Comments On This!

The act of piracy is extremely harmful to the entertainment business. We at LatestLY highly condemn and oppose these piracy acts as it is horrendous for the makers of new releases.

