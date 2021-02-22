The Simpsons and its predictions, are wild running rings around Nostradamus. Many episodes, photos and short clips have surfaced on social media showing how the American animated sitcom predicted certain events in real life. Be it the pandemic, or former Donald Trump’s US presidency, or Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit; the show has got many things right, which makes it so creepy! Now, it appears The Simpsons may just have predicted something very relatable to the ongoing scenario in the United States. A decades-old scene is going viral on social media, resembling the US senator Ted Cruz’s recent Cancun trip amid historic snow and ice storms this month in Texas.

For over three decades, the series has thrived with a dedicated audience invested in the hijinks of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie. Despite many of its storylines, they end up getting mimicked in real life later on. Recently, Cruz viewed as a presidential hopeful in 2024, faced condemnation after pictures surfacing on the internet showed him in an airport line, in a passenger lounge, abroad an airliner and leaving Cancun International Airport Mexico. Cruz's decision to travel was criticised, with millions of Texans grappling with the fallout from a ferocious winter storm. The Simpsons Prediction For January 2021 is Coming True? US Capitol Unrest Has People Turning to The Animated Series' 2021 'Doomsday' Episode.

Now, netizens share photos and videos showing how The Simpsons predicted the scenario, nearly 30 years back. A politician flees to a warm resort, leaving behind constituents in crisis—the eerie plot similarity has fascinated internet users. Like Cruz, the fictional character, Mayor Quimby of The Simpsons, tried to weasel his way out of it. In the 1993 episode, “Marge in Chains,” the circumstances, although were little different, the focus was relatable. In the show, Springfield was overtaken by a virus, but no record cold.

Mayor Quimby skip town for the Bahama, even though he attempts to fool residents into believing he is still working at his office. The video from the show has gone viral, and netizens found the resemblance from the recent event of Cruz’s getaway.

Following criticism, Cruz called his getaway a “mistake.” According to reports, nearly 50 people have died from severe winter weather. Millions of Texans remained paralysed by power and water outages after the winter storm and freezing temperatures that hampered efforts to restore full power.

