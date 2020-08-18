Japan has a reputation for being among the most technologically advanced nations in the world. It may also have excellent hygiene standards but when it comes to public washrooms, there is still some doubt in people's mind. And in a redesigning project undertaken by the Nippon Foundation, transparent public restrooms have been introduced in the capital. It is a part of "The Tokyo Toilet Project" and the idea is to cure the phobia related to using public washrooms. Pictures and videos of the interesting toilets are shared online. From Aquarium to See-Through Mirrors, 5 Most Unusual Urinals Around the World!

Over 16 well-known architects were part of the redesigning project. Their mission was to make an innovative design that would make the washrooms accessible to everyone regardless of their age, gender or even any disability. The transparent design comes from an architect Shigeru Ban. The washrooms have transparent tinted glasses coloured in green, blue, cyan. yellow, pink and purple. So do people on the outside see you while you do your business? That would be odd! But once the doors are locked, the glass on the outside turns opaque. They have used smart glass technology. Things You Should NEVER Do In a Public Toilet!

Check The Pics and Video of The Transparent Toilet:

So transparent toilets are now a “thing” in Tokyo. You first @GrannyGail31 🤢😳 pic.twitter.com/We2cHx4Avo — Chad Anderson (@1legchad) August 18, 2020

Here's a Video:

Dare to use these "transparent" public toilets in Japan? pic.twitter.com/6YIi3q98iC — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) August 17, 2020

As of now, the bathrooms have been installed in two of the city's parks the Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park and the Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park. They have tried to address two major concerns with their latest project, one is whether the washrooms are clean inside and whether if they are occupied. Because of their unique colours on the glasses they "look like lanterns" said the architect.

