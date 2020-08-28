Finally, Friday is here and netizens couldn't be happier! People have taken to social media platforms with inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts and are sharing with the hashtags #FridayFeeling and #FridayMotivation. As the day progresses, we bring to you trending stories from around the world. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, trending stories, latest Facebook posts and tweets, and viral videos, we bring to you topics that are going viral across the globe. August 28 marks various festivals and events around the world. It is also the birthday of a number of popular celebrities and famous personalities living in different countries.

August 28 marks the birthdays of Eijaz Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Tijori, Resham Tipnis, Jack Black, Armie Hammer, Shania Twain, David Fincher and Lasith Malinga. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to people across countries, it is important to follow all safety instructions given by your local government authorities. Unless for an emergency do not go outside. Wear your facemask and maintain a good hygienic practice. Use hand wash and sanitiser when needed.

Show your gratitude to essential workers who are working during these tough times. You can send thank you notes to them telling that you are proud of them. Support them in their work and be of good inspiration as they stay away from home for their profession. We as a society should always be grateful to have people dedicate their lives is jobs that save lives. We wish you a Happy Friday and a great weekend ahead! Stay and healthy.