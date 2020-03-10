It is finally Holi today after Holika Dahan was celebrated yesterday! #Holi2020 #HappyHoli2020 is one of the top trends on Twitter. Check out the best posts as netizens wish each other on the festival of colours!Check Tweet: HAPPY HOLI, Friends celebrate it🎉 but very carefully. crona , CRONA and crona🙏 pic.twitter.com/usliECFOBw— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 10, 2020 Happy Holi Happy Holi everyone!!



Do not use Chemical in colours.



Do not harm any animals



Corona is a threat...be aware of it. pic.twitter.com/FbnUNNCksr— 🌸Aarohi🌸❤ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ❤ (@Aarohi_Official) March 10, 2020 Holi Hai!!! Wishing everyone a happy Holi!#Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/QtlN3dXfuf— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) March 10, 2020

Good morning everyone! A Monday has ended and people have taken to social media platforms with new stories and videos. People are sharing motivational thoughts and inspirational thoughts with the hashtags #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation. And as the day progresses, we promise to bring you stories trending around the world. From funny memes, viral videos, hilarious GIFs and new stories, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms.

March 10 marks various festivals and events around the world. The day marks Holi in India which is celebrated with great fanfare. North India witnesses large scale celebrations on this day. People smear colour on each other celebrating the occasion. March 10 also marks various other events across the world. It is the birthday of quite a few popular personalities. Some of them include Olivia Wilde, Carrie Underwood, Mohammad Abbas, Chuck Norris, Sharon Stone and

Jon Hamm. The day is also the death anniversary of Indian social reformer Savitribai Phule. It is also National Super Mario Day, an annual celebration of the entire Mario franchise.

In the age of social media, anything and everything has the capacity to go viral. Even the smallest of the incidents happening in the corner of a village finds its way to social media platforms. Similarly, international events find their stage on Twitter and other similar platforms. Stay tuned with us to know about the latest news in the world of trending stories. We promise that you shall be on top of your social media game. Wishing you all a Happy Tuesday and Happy Holi!