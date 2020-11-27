If you actively use Twitter, then you must have seen a lot of memes about Tooter. But what is Tooter, you wonder? Tooter is a new Indian app which is more or less like Twitter. But those who swear their use by the original microblogging app are having fun with some memes and jokes about Twitter vs Tooter. Ever since the app was introduced this week, Tooter got a funny welcome from netizens. This application is conceptualised on the same concept as Twitter, even using the same logo colour. While the app creates a buzz for being an Indian product, it is being called a rip off as netizens react with funny memes on it.

As per the introductory page on the app, Tooter is part of "Swadeshi Andolan 2.0". The idea is to create an Indian/ Swadeshi social network. It is free and open-source code app. It is created on the lines of Parler app, a US-based social media platform popular among Trump supporters. Now with Tooter being introduced and available on the Play Store, Desi Twitter found it another subject to make memes on. Twitter vs Tooter funny memes are trending online as netizens share two sets of pictures to draw comparisons in the two apps.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter vs Tooter:

Hilarious!

Just Like 2020 Vacations

Twitter Tooter pic.twitter.com/JBVQMLJS5Z — The Bong Next Door (@VotHardVotHard) November 24, 2020

Hahaha

A Set of Twitter vs Tooter Jokes

My first try 🔪🗡️🤝 Meme thread twitter vs tooter made in india 1) https://t.co/PHPctmUypX pic.twitter.com/nyvXMy29mh — Rrrrrrr (@rrraargggg) November 24, 2020

Twitter to Tooter

Kab?

So looks like not everyone's impressed with the idea of this Twitter lookalike app. Have you tried using it yet? Trying it out or not, users are sure looking at it as a way to make new jokes on.

