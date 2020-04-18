Twitterati Celebrates Ravana's Death Episode with Funny Memes and Jokes, and It Is Dussehra All over Again for the Fans of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ravana death funny memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Today's episode of Ramayana is special and is bringing in joy to every household of India as Ravana, the demon king who kidnapped Goddess Sita away from Lord Rama has been defeated by the deity in the re-telecast of the mythological show by Ramanand Sagar. Although, having watched the show so many times, the joy of watching Ravana defeated and killed by Lord Rama brings in the same joy and it can be clearly seen on social media as netizens share funny memes and jokes on Ramayana's latest episode. So many of them even feature Vibhishan cherishing the death of his brother. Doordarshan’s Ramayan Funny Memes: From ‘Iske Pet Par Baan Mariye Prabhu Ram’ to ‘Lakshman’s Expression’, Check Out New-Age Hilarious Jokes on Episodes.

Right from celebrating Lord Rama's victory to making fun of Ravana, people cannot stop sharing hilarious posts from today's episode. However, we also can't overlook the diehard fans of Kumbhakarna and Lakshman, because so many funny memes and jokes full of love are all over Twitter and Instagram. It looks like the millennials' new found love for the two characters is here to stay. Funny memes on Kumbhakarna and Lakshman Go Viral as Millennials Fall in Love with the Ramayana Characters.

But coming back to the death of Ravana, it is Dusshera all over again in most households in India and it can be clearly reflected on social media in forms of funny memes, jokes, funny videos and happy posts. People are also using the Zomato delivery guy's pictures to make memes out of today's Ramayan episode. Check out some of the best Ramayana memes:

Even the enemy Ravan said 'Shree Ram'as his last words. But today seculars are feels ashamed to say 'Jai Shree Ram'! Even #Ravana being enemy said 'Shree Ram' then why are you ashamed to say this? Jai Shree Ram🚩#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/fEqBLQwwCl — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) April 18, 2020

If you missed out the Ramayan episode where Lord Ram kills Ravan, here is a video so that you can re-watch the scene of Lord Rama killing Ravana. Watch video:

The last episode of Ramayan did give us goosebumps and it feels like Dussehra all over again, but please do not step out of your houses amid the pandemic and follow WHO guidelines while maintaining social distancing and washing your hands again and again! Stay safe and stay healthy.