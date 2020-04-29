Twitter's Official Account Tweets 'Weird Dream'; From Aliens to Death, Netizens Join in to Share The Crazy Stuff They Are Seeing in Their Dreams During The Pandemic
Weird dreams (Photo Credits: File Image)

With the situation of Coronavirus little grim right now in the outside world, many people are likely to experience anxiety and negative thoughts. And if you have been having some weird dreams lately, you are not alone. In the last few days, a lot of netizens are tweeting about having weird dreams and joining them is Twitter's official account. The official account of the microblogging platform tweeted, "weird dream" yesterday. A few days ago, #pandemicdreams was also trending on Twitter, where people shared the weirdest dreams they have been seeing. Some of them have dreamt of aliens, others have seen death, someone else saw a dinosaur! Vivid Dreams During Pandemic: What Are Vivid Dreams? Here’s Why You Are Experiencing Weird and Intense Pandemic Dreaming.

When Twitter's account tweeted "weird dream" a lot of people even gave in funny reactions. And they replied with sassiness to every comment. But the fun part aside, it is not just Twitter, but many netizens who are sharing that they have been having weird dreams lately. About two weeks ago, #pandemicdreams was a trending hashtag on the platform and people are still sharing the weird dreams that they are seeing. Some others are sharing it with #lockdowndreams hashtag. ‘Why Am I Having Weird Dreams Lately?’ Twitterati Share Their Bizarre #pandemicdreams; Experts Say You Are Not Alone, Explains Meaning.

Check Twitter's Tweet About Weird Dream:

Some people even replied on this tweet on what weird dreams they have seen and Twitter's account responded with some funniest replies. So when one of the users wrote they dreamt about becoming a slice of pizza, Twitter asked if there was pineapple on it. When another one asked, "Bad sleeping position?" Twitter replied, "let's just say we recommend keeping all limbs inside the bed." But coming to the more weird dreams people have been having, check some of the tweets below:

An Alien!

Solar Eclipse on the Beach

Terrifying Ones

Dreams on Death

Plane Crash

Poisoning

Dinosaurs Make an Appearance

No Goodbyes

So as you can see, a lot of people are seeing some weirder dreams during the ongoing pandemic situation. If you too have been getting such crazy dreams, don't worry, as you are not the only one. If your dreams get too intense, maybe you can seek help to get your anxiety in check.