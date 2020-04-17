Vivid Dreams During Pandemic: What Are Vivid Dreams? Here’s Why You Are Experiencing Weird and Intense Pandemic Dreaming

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The coronavirus outbreak has hit all of us badly. The fear is everywhere! With the number of cases reaching the 2-million mark, the panic has gripped people across the globe. Many countries have announced lockdown in a hope to contain the spread. Individuals have been at home for weeks now in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and for some the impact of isolation is starting to catch up to them in strange ways. Many are reportedly experiencing vivid and weird dreams, confused if it is due to the pandemic. You are not alone! People have lately taken to social media and frequently search answers for why they have vivid dreams. According to researchers, it is very natural to experience vivid, weird and intense dreaming during the current pandemic, explaining the reasons why.

What Are Vivid Dreams?

The brain is said to be quite active during sleep. Our dreams can be soothing, scary, mysterious, helpful, realistic or even fantastical. At times we wake up and have no idea that we have dreamed, other times, we can closely recall our dreams because they were so intense. These are known as vivid dreams. ‘Why Am I Having Weird Dreams Lately?’ Twitterati Share Their Bizarre #pandemicdreams; Experts Say You Are Not Alone, Explains Meaning.

Vivid Dreams During Pandemic

Many people are reportedly experiencing vivid, weird, and at times, even scary dreams. Some took to Twitter to share their experience. According to researchers, there is a reason why our dreams have become more vivid during the coronavirus outbreak. As per the National Geographic, experts have suggested that being withdrawn from our usual environment and remaining so heavily in one has left us lacking in inspiration for our dreams. Our subconscious minds are drawing inspiration from the past. What Are Intercourse, Masturbation and Other Common Sex-Related Dreams? Do They Mean Anything?

One of the key findings is that pandemic dreams are being coloured by stress, isolation and changes in sleep patterns—a whirl of negative emotions that set them apart from typical dreaming. “We normally use REM sleep and dreams to handle intense emotions, particularly negative emotions,” Patrick McNamara, an associate professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine was quoted in the same report. “Obviously, this pandemic is producing a lot of stress and anxiety,” noted McNamara. REM sleep is a kind of sleep that occurs at an interval during the night and is a common time for dreaming. He further explained that the combination of heightened isolation and stress is likely impacting the content of our dreams as well as allowing some people to remember them for longer. Falling in Your Dreams Meaning: Here's What Your Subconscious Mind is Trying To Tell You.

The current situation is giving us more emotion and stress. Hence, when we dream, this gets sent to our consciousness or the front of our minds. It is advisable to follow a routine, go to bed on time to have a relaxed sleep.