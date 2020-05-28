Video of Buffalo's Mighty Leap over a Pride of Lions to Escape an Attack Is Going Viral on Twitter! (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A viral video of a buffalo's mighty escape from pride of lion is going viral on social media and it is enough proof that you need the courage to win a battle. Escape would be an understatement when it comes to this video because the buffalo can be seen legit jumping over the lions to leave the king of jungle defeated. Although the fate of the lion is not known, seeing this clip we can say that the buffalo must have won. This video has been shared on Susanta Nanda, who is an officer of Indian Forest Service and is popular for sharing animal videos and pictures.

The undated video is now going viral and it has left people with jaws dropped. Apart from the video, the reaction of the person who can be heard in the video is winning hearts because it is so relatable. The person reacting to the video can be heard being completely shocked when the buffalo makes the mighty jump over the lions. Bear Easily Opens Door of Parked Minivan in Tennessee, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

In the video, a pride of three lions were seen chasing a buffalo who ran and jumped for its life and HOW! The buffalo seemed to be in no mood to give up and managed to jump over the lions to escape their claws in the mightiest way possible. Sushant Nanda shared the video with a caption that read, "The pride of lions never expected such a steeplechase Survival of the fittest. And moreover, lions have a 30% rate of successful hunting." Watch video:

The pride of lions never expected such a steeplechase😊 Survival of the fittest. And moreover, lions have a 30% rate of successful hunting. pic.twitter.com/SMnkXTI1NI — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 28, 2020

Recently another shocking video of a young boy escaping a bear attack by quietly walking down a hilly slope had gone viral. Merely, 12-year-old Alessandro acted calmly and managed to escape the wild animal while he was hiking with this family in the hills of Trentino in northern Italy.