Tesla’s cars are extremely popular for its self-driving feature called Autopilot. Over the years, we have seen many videos going viral on the internet, capturing the moment when the vehicles would operate on its own, while the driver can relax, and still be attentive to avoid any mishaps. But could you ever thought, that a tractor can have autonomous capabilities? A video has been going viral on social media showing a driverless tractor running in the fields. The vehicle appeared to operate on its own after tractor wheelie gone wrong. With the clip surfacing on the internet, desi Twitterati began to share and tag Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying his autopilot cars have already got competition before the vehicles make a debut on the Indian roads!

Recently, the US’ major electric car company has been registered in Bengaluru as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd. It could not have been any better time for the latest video of the driverless tractor to go viral as Indians are gearing up to see Tesla model cars on the roads. The clip is from the ongoing farmers’ protests, where farmers were spotted performing stunts.

The video shows how the crowd gathered to watch the stunt, but unfortunately, the wheelie failed. The rider at the tractor somehow escaped, and the vehicle was seen operating on its own in the field, for quite a long distance. People were running after the tractor to stop it and get a hold on it. It was risky. The video has gone viral on the internet. Desi Twitterati is tagging Musk, to alert him that his self-driven cars now has competition.

It was not immediately clear if anyone present in the scene was hurt or injured. At the end of the video, the driver could finally get a hold on the vehicle and stopped the tractor.

