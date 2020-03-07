Viral Videos of the Week: Disney World Jungle Cruise Sinks to ‘Wuhan Shake’ Amid Coronavirus Scare, Watch 7 Clips That Gripped Netizens

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Here, you made it to another weekend. Although, days are going too fast and that the first two months of 2020 is over, we still get happier, when Saturdays arrive. A lot is going on lately, especially the fear of the spread of deadly coronavirus which is blamed for taking thousands of lives, globally. People on the internet are significantly discussing this global crisis, and the panic seems only to grow. Amid the COVID-19 scare, there is light-hearted content which is serving some entertainment and relief to the viewers. Like the Disney World Jungle cruise that sunk and also the ‘Wuhan Shake’ which in a way sad, but undoubtedly a cool alternative to handshakes at the time of this global crisis of coronavirus. For the viral videos of this week, below are the seven most-viewed clips that gripped netizens.

1. Disney World Jungle Cruise Sinks With Passengers on Board

RIP Jungle Cruise :( pic.twitter.com/K1p8GQXR89 — Tony Clifton But Bald (@nahtanoJcimsoC) February 27, 2020

The popular tourist attraction in Florida, Walt Disney made headlines, after riders at the Jungle Cruise got a wet surprise. The classic ride sank while guests were abroad and photos and videos of the riverboat ride surfaced on social media. No passengers were reported injured during the incident, and after a few hours, that ride was re-opened to park guests.

2. Salt Challenge on TikTok

Well, the viral videos of any week can never really be completed without a TikTok clip, to say the least. After many weird challenges, people on the video-sharing app was capturing themselves, pouring a lot of salt into their mouth.

3. UNICEF Hand Washing Dance

We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmXLbR3hZa — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 3, 2020

Amid the global coronavirus outbreak, health officials across the globe are recommending individuals to follow hygienic lifestyle to prevent themselves from catching the virus. Keeping that up, UNICEF shared a ‘Hand-Washing Dance’ video that instantly became a social media hit.

4. Cheer Dads

This is undoubtedly one of the best videos ahead of the International Women’s Day 2020 celebration. These fathers, dubbed as ‘cheer dads’ performed an amazing routine at a Yorktown high school to support their cheerleaders’ daughters.

5. Wuhan Shake

People in China found another way to greet since they can't shake hands. The Wuhan Shake. I love how people can adapt and keep a sense of humor about stressful situations. pic.twitter.com/P8MSfOdJ2H — •*¨*•.¸¸✯*･🍃Ꮙ🍃•*¨*•.¸¸✯*¨ (@V_actually) February 29, 2020

People in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus first broke, were captured greeting foot-to-foot instead of handshake so they can prevent the COVID-19 spread. This new way to greet people impressed netizens online with the ‘Wuhan Shake’ clip going insanely viral.

6. North West Raps at the Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Show

North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with "WHAT ARE THOSE?!?" pic.twitter.com/kXYwjXCRl5 — ➿ (@notpunnyhunny) March 2, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 6-year-old daughter, North West was captured rapping confidently at the Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Show. Rapping over the beat of child rapper, ZaZa’s song, “What I Do?” the little girl took everyone by surprise at the show.

7. Hospital Organises Wedding Ceremony for Heart Transplant

Our fantastic critical care team have done it again 💙 We’ve just had a wedding at the hospital, involving a patient who is currently being cared for here while he waits for a heart transplant 👰🏻🏥🎩 Huge congratulations to Liam and Sarah 🎉 #ICURehab | #RehabLegend pic.twitter.com/MB4F7CPpV4 — Royal Papworth Hospital (@RoyalPapworth) February 27, 2020

The Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England, organised a wedding ceremony for heart transplant patient and his fiancé. The emotional video of the couple exchanging vows at the hospital chapel has led the internet into happy tears.

These are the seven videos that created a buzz on social media with the clips gaining thousands of videos and comments, making way to viral moments. While we wait for the upcoming week to unveil more videos, enjoy your Saturday. Happy Weekend!