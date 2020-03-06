‘Cheer Dads’ Break the Internet As Video of Amazing Performance to Support Their Daughters Goes Viral Ahead of International Women’s Day 2020

Cheer Dads (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Facebook)

Remember the cheering dad who was spotted in the crowd mimicking her daughter’s school cheerleading squad? The video from the football match at York High School, located in Yorktown, Virginia, US instantly went viral online. The father became a social media sensation for making great parenting goals. On the same line, the proud dads of cheerleaders from Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading in New Jersey have gone popular. Thanks to their fantastic routine to support their daughters, the video of which has broken the internet views. This is what we needed the most ahead of International Women’s Day 2020. Cheering Dad Sets Parenting Goals: Father Mimics Daughter’s School Cheerleading Squad at Football Match.

The cheerleading Facebook page posted a video of the fathers cheer routine, and since then, it surfaced across all the social media platforms. “We usually wait till the end of the season to post videos but since everyone is asking. It’s time we share the best performance of the day. Way to go Daddy Bolts, You were all awesome. #DaddyBolts,” they captioned the video. They are an inspiration. They did not shy away from the spotlight as they performed the routine in front of the crowd at their daughters’ completion at Timber Creek Regional High School in Sicklerville.

Watch the Video:

As the video surfaced and eventually made to the headlines, it was discovered that Daddy Bolts practised the routine for 90 minutes a week for six weeks to learn the stunts and experience what their daughters love to do. It was the cheerleading coach who advised them to perform the routine. It is very inspiring to see fathers supporting their daughters in every possible way they can even if it requires stepping onto their shoes. The world needs more such parenting goals to enhance the father-daughter bond.