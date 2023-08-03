The term "Beer Tanning" has caused health professionals in the United States to express worry. Dangerous viral trends are nothing new on social media. As the name implies, the most recent TikTok hack entails slathering oneself in beer to get a better tan. The trend started off as being quirky and fun but soon raised various health concerns. '75 Hard' TikTok Challenge: Know Everything About the Viral TikTok Trend Which Got a Canadian Woman Hospitalised.

What Is Beer Tanning TikTok Trend?

In the US, beer tanning has grown in popularity on social media, especially on TikTok. Content creators are encouraging the practice of slathering their bodies with beer to tan better. The Beer Tanning TikTok trend involves covering oneself in beer and exposing the body to sunlight.

According to Forbes, the theory that "the hops in beer help activate melanin" has been put forth to popularise the bizarre TikTok trend. Numerous people have taken an interest in the beer tanning trend, and according to Metro, searches for "beer tan" online in the UK have increased by more than 137% since March. What Is Viral Aged Filter Trend on TikTok? Know Everything About the Trend That Caught Attention of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Beiber.

Why Are Experts Warning Against This TikTok Trend?

Dermatologists and other medical experts have cautioned against this dangerous and false trend that implies beer hops may activate melanin and increase pigmentation. Dustin Portela, a dermatologist with over 2 million TikTok followers and a board-certified status, also exhorts to put down the TikTok trend.

He adds that the only thing you should apply to your skin before a day at the beach is sunscreen, not alcohol. "Any method to accelerate tanning is leading to more skin damage and increasing the risk of skin cancer". Alcohol, when applied to the skin, will strip away natural oils and moisture, leaving the skin dry and more prone to damage from sun exposure," he says.

Sunbathers should also wear sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 and ensure a UVA star rating of four or above. Everyone should be well informed before hopping in on a trend that might turn out to be harmful to them.

