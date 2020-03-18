Woman Realizes She's Washing Her Hands With Block of Cheddar Cheese as Soap After it Doesn't Lather for Days

Washing hands (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed everyone to wash their hands every few hours. Washing hands frequently and avoid touch are among the top things to do to stay away from the deadly flu. Amidst this, as people around the world are experiencing a shortage of sanitizers and other essentials, a woman from Washington shared a funny incident of herself. A woman named Miley was washing her hands but wondered why it did not lather. She assumed maybe her soap was differently made, until realising it wasn't soap at all. She was using a block of cheese to wash her hands. Oh yes! Some of you would certainly have some questions right now. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? The Best Way to Wash Your Hands to Protect Yourself from COVID-19.

Miley from Vancouver took to Reddit to share her funny narrative of using cheese as a bar of soap. She mentioned it was a block of sharp cheddar cheese that was probably left out of the fridge. She found it on her counter and assumed it to be a soap. She also cleared that she uses a liquid soap to do the dishes but prefers a bar of soap to wash her hands later on. But after a couple of uses, she found it odd that there was no lather. That's when she found out it was sharp cheddar cheese. "Just realised my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese," she wrote. Coronavirus Outbreak in Australia: 'Wash Hands' Written in Skies Above Sydney Encouraging Personal Hygiene (Watch Video).

Check Woman's Post on Using Cheese as Soap:

That piece of cheese does look like a bar of soap, right? One of the people commented, "Does that mean you put the soap in the fridge?" Well, the panic of the pandemic can make people do weird things, but Miley agreed that her silly act as a result of a drunk night.

The Coronavirus scare has people creating awareness about the importance of washing hands frequently. Social media users are also posting pictures and videos of them washing hands. But this woman's incident completely stands out in humour.