XXX deepfake porn has been a point of concern for a very long time, but now such content is available as easily as in a lousy Twitter scroll is scary. Artificial intelligence and advanced technology are such powerful tools that there is almost no difference between real photographs and doctored content; XXX celebrity deepfakes are widely available online. According to an NBC report, digitally altered images of well-known TikTok artists and celebrities have appeared on the platform despite Twitter's restrictions against false media and non-consensual nudity. Deepfake XXX Porn Videos of Emma Watson and Scarlett Johansson in Sexually Suggestive Facebook Ads Shared Online, Internet Left Fuming.

Sexually explicit deepfakes—manipulated films or photographs where a person's face is placed on someone else's body—were discovered on Twitter when Addison Rae Easterling, Charli D'Amelio, and Bella Poarch were searched. One video clip, according to NBC News, appeared to show the face of Easterling, 22, on the body of another lady who was lying seductively on a bed. More explicit deepfake content was featured in the thread, with more than 21 million views as of Tuesday. AI Generate Realistic, Deepfake Content Leave Hollywood Actors Concerned Ahead of Compensation Negotiations.

The account's mysterious creator revealed to the media outlet that they later removed the tweet as a result of the backlash. Six of the accounts that were spreading pornographic deepfakes were later suspended, and some of them had explicit content utilising Poarch's likeness, according to the publication, which claimed to have found at least nine of them.

There is supposedly still family portraiture on the platform. Two of Twitter's rigorous content restrictions appear to be broken by the content there. The first, known as the synthetic and manipulated media policy, forbids the promotion of false or manufactured content as reality.

Additionally, the material might be in violation of Twitter's non-consensual nudity policy, which prohibits users from sharing “intimate photos or videos of something that were produced or distributed without their consent.” A plethora of women has been preyed upon by pornographic deepfakes, including the TikTokers, the most popular female artists on the platform.

This year, the sexually explicit deepfake software advertisement starring Emma Roberts and Scarlett Johansson was taken down by Facebook. Two Twitch streamers bemoaned the new trend, while a Texas instructor was the victim of digitally edited naked photographs.

