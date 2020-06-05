YUCK! Toronto Citizens Start Pooping and Urinating in Open! Park Puts Up Signboards 'Poop and Scoop' for Humans Instead of Pets

Park signboards in Toronto (Photo Credits: Facebook)

People expected to become better versions of themselves after the lockdown but unfortunately, Toronto is seeing the exact opposite. People visiting the parks here were caught defecating in the open, right next to some houses in the region. So Trinity Bellwoods Park put up signboards that read, "Pick Up After Your Human" mocking on the "poop and scoop" signs that are usually put up for pet walkers. A picture of this signboard with an attached toilet paper at the bottom of it has been shared on social media. Video of Blue Whale Pooping And Leaving Behind a Trail of Bright Yellow Poo in the Ocean Goes Viral.

It came to light, that some people resorted to defecating in the open after the washrooms in the park were closed. A resident around the area also posted a video on social media, in which she spoke about the bizarre problem in the locality. Neighbours also complained that people were urinating in the open. Signboards were put up in the park which show a figure pooping in the squatting position, while the other one help to clean up! The sign reads, "Be A Good Neighbour." A hashtag #CleanupCOVID is written on the top, while the bottom has a disclaimer that asks people to not sh*t in the park. Video of Child Pooping and Mother Burying Diaper on Boracay Island Beach Goes Viral, Authorities Cordon Off Beachside for Clean-up.

As she mentions, people were peeing outside their homes in the entire lane. It is indeed shocking to know of people behaving like this. After the video went viral, the Facebook page of the park informed that the bathrooms have now been opened. Local councillor Joe Cressy told Toronto Sun, "I haven’t heard of a single complaint. I think the (pick up after your human) signs are a playful expression of frustration and was a response to that incident. Thankfully, we have not had any complaints since that incident." Following the complaints, the staff has also been increased to keep a watch on the visitors over the weekend.