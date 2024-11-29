Uber India announced a major update on November 29, 2024, to enhance rider safety. The company introduced features such as the Women Rider Preference, Audio Recording during rides, and Safety Preferences to make journeys more secure for passengers. Uber India is now integrating its SOS system integration with state police departments to raise the bar of safety.. The ride-hailing company further said, “Our Pilot with Maharashtra Police is now LIVE!” Motorola Launches Moto AI Beta; Check Eligible Devices and Know How To Access.

Uber India Introduces New Safety Features

#SafetyNeverStops at Uber We're making rides safer with new features like - Women Rider Preference - Audio Recording - Safety Preferences Not just this, with SOS integration with State Police departments, we're raising the bar on safety. Our Pilot with Maharashtra Police is… — Uber India (@Uber_India) November 29, 2024

