Hyundai will unveil the Hyundai Creta EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 17 in India. Ahead of the launch, the automaker is been teasing its Hyundai Creta Electric. Hyundai has revealed the colour option for its upcoming EV. The automaker said, "Hyundai CRETA Electric with colors: Abyss black, Fiery red, Ocean blue, Atlas white, Starry night, Ocean blue matte, Titan grey matte, Robust emerald matte, Ocean blue with abyss black roof, and Atlas white with abyss black roof." The Creta EV will come with a 51.4 kWh battery pack, which is said to deliver a driving range of around 473 KM on a single charge. The EV will also have a 42 kWh battery pack with a driving range of around 390 KM on a single charge. Yamaha RX 100 Likely To Relaunch With New Specifications and Features; Know What To Expect.

Hyundai Creta Electric Colour Variants

