New Delhi, January 12: Yamaha Motors is expected to reintroduce the iconic Yamaha RX 100, a motorcycle that gained popularity in the 1980s. The Yamaha RX 100 was launched in 1985. Fans might be curious about what changes will likely be made to the new Yamaha RX 100. There has been no official announcement regarding the launch of the bike, however, there are rumours and speculation about its release.

As per reports, the Yamaha RX 100 is expected to make its comeback soon. The Yamaha RX 100 was a popular bike in the 1980s and gained popularity for its design, engine, and price. The reintroduction of the bike is expected to come with a modern design along with updated features to enhance the riding experience.

There has been no official confirmation from Yamaha regarding the launch of the new RX 100, rumours suggest that it could be introduced in India as early as 2025. The exact launch date and availability details are expected to be announced closer to the actual launch. The estimated price range for the upcoming Yamaha RX 100 is expected to be between INR 1.25 lakh and INR 1.5 lakh.

New Yamaha RX 100 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The upcoming Yamaha RX 100 is expected to feature a modern LED light setup to enhance visibility and its appearance. It is likely to come with a fully digital instrument cluster that will likely provide riders with essential information. It may include trip meter readings, speedometer, fuel level, and more.

The upcoming RX 100 is anticipated to be equipped with dual-channel ABS for safety, along with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels to improve the stopping power. Additionally, Bluetooth connectivity is expected to be included new RX 100, which may allow riders to pair their smartphones for hands-free calling. The new Yamaha RX 100 may feature a 98.2cc engine. Additionally, there are speculations that a 250cc engine might also be included.

