Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is launched in India at a starting price of INR 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV is available with new features compared to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) variant with an additional INR 1.54 lakh price. It has a 5-seat layout, an 11.6-inch infotainment screen with built-in speakers, AUX support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support. Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition has the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum of 272 hp power and 400 Nm torque. It is mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4WD system. Additionally, the flagship SUV has dash cams on the front and rear.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Launched in India

Warm up your engines, this one's about to make more than just a statement. 🟡|||||||🟡 Introducing the all-new Grand Cherokee Signature Edition#jeep #jeepindia #jeeplife #GrandCherokeeSignatureEdition pic.twitter.com/OE0BEck9pN — Jeep India (@JeepIndia) June 12, 2025

