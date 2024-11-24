Bhavish Aggarwal announced that his Ola Electric was working on "something very exciting". Ola CEO shared images of the battery that powers the electric scooters. His images likely hinted at his plans of locally manufacturing lithium-ion cells for its electric vehicles (EVs). Bhavish Aggarwal had said that if the company used its cells, then the Ola e-scooters would be more affordable to the customers. Aggarwal said that the development would be annoucned in this week. Ola Electric Layoffs: Bhavish Aggarwal-Led EV Firm To Lay Off 500 Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts.

Bhavish Aggarwal Teased New EV Battery

Working on something very exciting! Announcement in the coming week!🛵🔋⚡ pic.twitter.com/JnOh2zTNxo — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 23, 2024

