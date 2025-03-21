Tesla's all-hands meeting was held today, where CEO Elon Musk shared his vision of sustainable abundance for all. He emphasised that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are essential to achieving this goal, highlighting Tesla's development of Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to assist with household tasks, and the production of goods and services. Musk also spoke about the success of Tesla’s Model Y, which he claimed is now the best-selling car globally. He shared that the Cybertruck achieved a 5-star safety rating. Tesla plans Cybercab will roll off the production line every 5 seconds, compared to every 35 seconds for a Model Y. The company is also making progess toward Full Self- Driving (Unsupervised). Elon Musk highlights the company's goal to make amazing products and deliver services to make the customer experience delightful. Tesla Sentry Mode: Elon Musk Enhances Security Amid Attacks on EVs and Dealerships, Says ‘Captures Video of Anyone Attempting To Harm It’.

Tesla All-Hands Q1 2025

Q1 2025 | Tesla All-Hands Livestream https://t.co/BqvjcLQo9H — Tesla (@Tesla) March 21, 2025

Tesla Cybercab Will Ultimately Roll off the Production Line Every 5 Seconds

Here's everything new we learned from @Tesla's all-hands livestream tonight: • Tesla produced its first Optimus robot at their new production line at Fremont • New Optimus hand with 22 degrees of freedom (up from 11) and new forearm is now in production • A Tesla Cybercab… pic.twitter.com/1zcjywNfhy — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 21, 2025

