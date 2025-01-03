Elon Musk-run EV company Tesla has announced its Q4 2024 results, which show record-breaking numbers for deliveries and energy storage deployments. Tesla produced 4,59,445 vehicles during the last quarter and delivered 4,95,570 units. Energy storage deployments also hit a quarterly record, which reached 11 GWh. The full-year 2024 figures further highlighted Tesla's achievements. The EV company produced 1,773,443 vehicles and delivered 1,789,226 units. Energy storage deployments for the year stood at 31.4 GWh. Additionally, Tesla will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on January 29, 2025. ‘Picked the Wrong Vehicle for a Terrorist Attack’: Elon Musk Addresses Media Misinformation Over Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Says ‘You Don’t Hate the Legacy Media Enough’.

Elon Musk-Run Tesla Q4 2024 Results

Q4 2024 Production: 459,445 Deliveries: 495,570 Energy storage deployments: 11 GWh A record for both deliveries & deployments – Full year 2024 Production: 1,773,443 Deliveries: 1,789,226 Energy storage deployments: 31.4 GWh → https://t.co/YF9iWpPuud — Tesla (@Tesla) January 2, 2025

