Nearly 50% of Americans are looking for extra work to combat inflation, according to a survey done on more than 1,000 full-time workers. Americans are considering holding multiple jobs to pay their living expenses as inflation remained high in September and wages fell. 18% of working adults had moved to an area with a lower cost of living to cut expenses, and another 13% plan to do so, said the survey by Qualtrics International Inc.

Check Tweet:

About 38% of American workers have looked for a second job, while an additional 14% plan to, according to a survey https://t.co/U1wz2gRdmL — Bloomberg (@business) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)