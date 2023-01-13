According to reports, Elon Musk, Twitter CEO might never reclaim the title of the world's richest person. According to a report in Bloomberg, about $200 billion have been erased from Elon Musk's personal fortune. Reasons for Musk's downfall are many. As per reports, Tesla stocks are down to 39 percent while Twitter is said to be less worthy than of what Elon Musk paid for it. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth stands at $129.4 billion and has gone down more than $210 billion from its peak. Elon Musk Begins Crackdown on ‘Impersonators’, Says ‘Twitter Accounts Engaging in Impersonation Without Specifying ’Parody’ To Be Suspended Without Warning’.

Check Tweet:

Elon Musk might never reclaim the title of the world’s richest person. Just how far he has to fall is anyone’s guess https://t.co/ivf6FUwdLd — Bloomberg (@business) January 13, 2023

