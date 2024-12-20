Exide Industries’ share price (NSE: ExideIND) rose by 2.06% on December 20, trading at INR 448.75 at 9:35 AM. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 52.99%, peaking at INR 453.25. In comparison, the Nifty index increased by 11.65% during the same period, reaching 23,951.70. The strong performance of Exide Industries share price (NSE: ExideInd) highlights its significant growth compared to the broader market. Investors continue to show confidence in the stock, with its steady rise reflecting robust business prospects and market demand in the battery and energy sector. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 20: Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on FridayKnow Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 20.

Exide Share Price

Exide Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

