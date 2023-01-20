Amid the hiring and firing season, various tech companies including Google, Amazon, and Meta among others have announced layoffs recently. While many companies are planning layoffs, some have already sacked their employees. Google laid off 12,000 jobs across the globe while Indian tech company Wipro has reportedly sacked employees over poor performance. On the other hand, companies like Meta, Alphabet, Intel are also sacking employees amid what seems to be global job cut. Intel Layoffs: Chip-Maker Making Deeper Job Cuts That Will Hit Hundreds of Employees.

Check Tweet:

From Google to Amazon to Meta, these are all the tech companies that have announced layoffs https://t.co/bZ7BMVU7ks — Bloomberg (@business) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)