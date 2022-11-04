A massive Chinese rocket booster is headed for an uncontrolled fall through the atmosphere, sparking concerns that pieces of the giant vehicle could crash to Earth. According to reports, the debris of the Chinese rocket could hit anywhere on the Earth as early as Friday. Meanwhile, scientists and experts have called for international space debris regulations.

Chinese Rocket Booster Headed for an Uncontrolled Fall

Massive Chinese rocket booster headed for an uncontrolled fall through the atmosphere, sparking concerns that pieces of the giant vehicle could crash to Earth https://t.co/ziT96C6aa1 — Bloomberg (@business) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)