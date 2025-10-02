Indian stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed Today, Thursday, October 2, in observance of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. On this day, no trading will occur across equity, derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, pausing normal share market activities. However, trading in currency and interest rate derivatives segments will continue as per schedule, allowing selective market participation. Investors and traders are likely to track global cues, corporate earnings, and institutional flows when markets reopen on Friday. October is shaping up to be a month with 11 stock market holidays, including weekends and festival breaks, influencing liquidity, trading patterns and short-term market movements in India’s share market. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Is Share Market Open or Closed Today on Account of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra 2025?

