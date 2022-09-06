Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall. After making landfall, Typhoon Hinnamnor unleashed fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads and left more than 20,000 homes without power. According to reports, Typhoon Hinnamnor grazed the resort island of Jeju and made landfall near the mainland port of Busan on Tuesday morning. The Typhoon is moving northeast toward the sea with winds of up to 144 kilometers (89 miles) per hour.

Check Tweet:

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power https://t.co/2vCUZ44j9H — Bloomberg (@business) September 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)