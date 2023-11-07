Workspace provider company WeWork filed for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey federal court Monday, saying that it had entered into agreements with the vast majority of its secured noteholders and intended to trim “non-operational” leases. WeWork was valued at $47 billion in 2019. As per a bankruptcy filing, WeWork reported liabilities ranging from $10 billion to $50 billion. WeWork To Shut Down? Have ‘Substantial Doubts’ About Our Ability to Stay in Business, Says Workspace Provider Company.

WeWork Goes Bankrupt:

