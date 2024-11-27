Wipro shares surged to a two-year high on November 27, trading up 0.52 per cent at INR 592.10 after hitting a 52-week high of INR 595. This increase came after the IT services company secured a significant four-year contract extension with Italy-based Marelli, valued at USD 100 million. Wipro’s stock has seen a 24.97 per cent rise this year and a 6.54 per cent gain in the past five days. The company’s TTM P/E ratio stands at 24.09, significantly lower than the sector's average of 34.25. Wipro Partnership With Marelli Extended for 4 Years To Work on Cloud Transformation.

Wipro Shares Surge After Major Contract Win

