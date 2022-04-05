In a shocking turn of events, celebrated Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has been convicted of charges of plagiarism, after his 2021 film A Hero was accused of lifting the premise of the documentary All Winners, All Losers. The latter film was made by Farhadi's former student Azadeh Masihzadeh who had filed the complaint which an Iranian court found out to be true. A Hero: Asghar Farhadi Found Guilty of Plagiarism; Oscar-Winning Iranian Filmmaker Could Face Prison-Time.

Soon after the conviction news came out, Masihzadeh's documentary that is uploaded on YouTube went viral. You can watch it here:

Here's the plot description of the documentary sourced from the YouTube page, "Shokri is in prison because of a debt, he wasn't able to repay. One day during his day pass out of the prison he found a black purse full of money and he tried to find the owner, in order to return the money back."

Also, here's the trailer of A Hero:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)