Vinod Bhanushali and Sandeep Singh joined hands to make a film on the epic life story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The biopic of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been titled as Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye Atal. The movie will be released on Christmas 2023, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of the former prime minister. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies: A Look Back at Best Speeches of Former Indian PM and 'Statesman'.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The film will be an adaptation of Penguin Random House India’s book #TheUntoldVajpayee: #PoliticianAndParadox by author #UllekhNP... Starts early 2023, the film will be released on #Christmas2023, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. pic.twitter.com/Q37Y0zKEEh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)